UAE takes part in 7th GCC Health Ministers Committee meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) MANAMA, 22nd October 2021 (WAM) - The UAE has participated in the 7th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries’ health ministers and the 84th GCC Health Ministers General Conference, recently held in Bahrain in the presence of GCC Health Ministers.

The UAE’s participation comes in line with the country’s ongoing efforts being made to push for a unified health strategy, promote and implement joint Gulf action, boost joint efforts in promoting health projects, improve the performance of GCC health systems, and enhance the GCC’s cooperation and integration.

The UAE’s delegation was led by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, accompanied by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh, Bahrain’s Minister of Health, aims to strengthen health coordination among member states. The UAE’s presence also comes in line with within the government strategic vision, which focuses on consolidating the Gulf health systems and enhancing its practical outcomes, to improve the quality of life and the well-being of the Gulf community.

Al Owais stressed the importance of the UAE’s involvement in the meetings of the GCC Health Council in order to consolidate strategic cooperation in the field of health and exchange experiences and best practices in health care and quality of life.

He hailed the efforts and fruitful results achieved, which help promote joint health projects, especially with regard to fighting epidemics and pandemics, reviewing the progress achieved by the GCC countries in facing such health challenges, and promoting the implementation of comprehensive health coverage, which raises the level and efficiency of health care.

Al Owais added, "I am fully confident that the decisions and recommendations resulting from the meetings would enhance joint coordination and cooperation in a way that improves the health and quality of life in Gulf societies.

Dr. Hussein Al Rand stated that the seventh meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee focused on following up on the decisions of the Supreme Council in the health field and the implementation of international health regulations and healthy cities, as well as the efforts of GCC countries to confront the pandemic.

The meeting also reviewed the registration and classification of health specialties, strategic dialogues between the GCC countries and brotherly and friendly countries in the health field.

Moreover, the discussions touched on devices and medical supplies that are exempt from the added tax, health prevention measures in the ports of GCC, and the standards of the World Health Organization on air quality.

Al Rand pointed out that the resolutions of the ministers featured several joint health programs and projects, including; control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, health systems and policies, examination of expatriates, unified purchase tenders, conditions, bases and regulations governing them.

Other projects included central drug registration, registration of medical devices and supplies, manufacturers, pricing of medicines, and administrative and operational financial and organizational affairs.