UAE takes part in Arab meeting to prepare for Arab-China Cooperation Forum

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, participated, via video conferencing, in a coordination meeting of Arab permanent representatives held at the Arab League headquarters, to prepare for the 9th session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the draft joint statement of the solidarity of China and the Arab countries in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the agenda of the meeting and the ministerial work programme at the meeting.

The participants also tackled the draft of the Amman Declaration to be issued by the ministerial meeting of the 9th session of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum as well as the draft executive programme of the Forum 2020-2022.

They also agreed to hold another meeting to conclude a final version of the documents that will be issued in this session.