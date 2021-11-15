UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisation in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) The UAE government has participated in the 112th Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisation, which was held in Cairo to discuss ways to empower Arab government institutions and cadres, and enhance their readiness to face future challenges.

The state delegation included Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Recourses; Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and Ibrahim Fikri, Executive Director of Support Services at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance Arab experiences in the areas of administrative development for the government sector, the most prominent challenges and opportunities that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, and its repercussions on Arab government work.