UrduPoint.com

UAE Takes Part In Executive Meeting Of Arab Administrative Development Organisation In Cairo

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisation in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) The UAE government has participated in the 112th Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisation, which was held in Cairo to discuss ways to empower Arab government institutions and cadres, and enhance their readiness to face future challenges.

The state delegation included Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Recourses; Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and Ibrahim Fikri, Executive Director of Support Services at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance Arab experiences in the areas of administrative development for the government sector, the most prominent challenges and opportunities that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, and its repercussions on Arab government work.

Related Topics

UAE Cairo From Government Arab

Recent Stories

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

56 seconds ago
 UAE regulatory authorities jointly issue ‘Guidel ..

UAE regulatory authorities jointly issue ‘Guidelines for Financial Institution ..

16 minutes ago
 NA panel meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

NA panel meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan Women to travel for World Cup Qualifier o ..

Pakistan Women to travel for World Cup Qualifier on early Tuesday morning

20 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks finish slightly higher as robust earn ..

Tokyo stocks finish slightly higher as robust earnings offset by profit-taking o ..

15 seconds ago
 Govt identifies 777 schools for phase-III under se ..

Govt identifies 777 schools for phase-III under second shift project in KP

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.