UrduPoint.com

UAE Takes Part In G20’s First Health Working Group Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAE takes part in G20’s first Health Working Group meeting

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) participated in G20 India’s first health working group session held in India from 18th to 20th January, 2023 respectively.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the priorities for the health track within G20 under the Indian presidency this year.

The Indian G20 presidency shared that during its presidency it will focus on the priorities of Health emergencies preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in pharmaceutical sector with a focus on availability and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures including, but not limited to, vaccine, therapeutics and diagnostics and digital health solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.


Led by Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, MoHAP delegation expressed gratitude to India for inviting the country to be part of the health working group and acknowledged their willingness and support to work with India to achieve the desired outcomes for their priorities.


Al Serkal emphasised that the UAE's participation in the G20’s event reflects the country's commitment to playing a significant, effective, and influential role in international efforts aimed at addressing global health challenges.
He emphasised the need to improve coordination and collaboration to upgrade health systems and support sustainable development goals, particularly in the areas of providing safe and effective medical supplies, treatments, and vaccines and ensuring access to these resources for all communities around the globe.
During the meeting, MoHAP emphasised on the need for increased cooperation and coordination among nations to address global health crises, particularly pandemics, and put forward suggestions that prioritise collaboration in order to utilise resources effectively.


During a session on medical value travel, the delegation showcased the UAE's capabilities and accomplishments in this field of medical value travel and provided suggestions for enhancing “medical value travel” globally.

Related Topics

India January Event All From

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escal ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli C ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

1 hour ago
 Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of cent ..

Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

23 minutes ago
 Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and ..

Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

23 minutes ago
 At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desp ..

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

23 minutes ago
 Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential ..

Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential vote

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.