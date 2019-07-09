UrduPoint.com
UAE Takes Part In Global Manufacturing And Industrialisation Summit In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE takes part in Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit in Russia

The second edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, began today in Yekaterinburg, Russia, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The second edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, began today in Yekaterinburg, Russia, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE delegation, headed by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, includes, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; along with a number of officials.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit will be held over the course of three days alongside INNOPROM, an annual Industrial Trade Fair held in Russia since 2010.

GMIS was established in 2015 as an industry association to build bridges between manufacturers, governments and non-government organisations, technologists, and investors in harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s transformation of manufacturing to the regeneration of the global economy.

The summit is a platform that presents the manufacturing sector with an opportunity to contribute towards global good, working to the benefit of all.

The 2019 summit will continue to intensify the impact of innovation and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies on the global manufacturing sector through the worldwide dissemination of knowledge, best practices, and standards, while highlighting the role of manufacturing in enabling global prosperity through advancing the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

