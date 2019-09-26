UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Takes Part In Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting In Tokyo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The UAE has participated in the second Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting, which concluded on Wednesday, saw discussions surrounding participating countries' efforts in the production and use of hydrogen, and enhancing its role in the mix of global energy sources.

Hydrogen production from natural gas is the cheapest source of hydrogen, which can also be produced from nuclear and renewable energy.

The UAE delegation was led by Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry. It included representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Representatives of 30 countries and four international organisations concerned with energy affairs also took part in the meeting.

Japan is leading international efforts to promote the use of hydrogen in electricity, transportation and industry.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Tokyo Japan Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Hazza Al Mansoori adds his name to 239 ISS visitor ..

6 minutes ago

Journey of first Emirati astronaut to space a hist ..

6 minutes ago

Pacquiao promises to ‘put on a show’ for his K ..

20 minutes ago

Top economist Stiglitz sees 'significant slowdown' ..

8 minutes ago

Watchdog Says US-Made Bomb Used in Deadly Attack o ..

8 minutes ago

World Tourism Day to be celebrated in Islamabad to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.