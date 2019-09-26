UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo

(@imziishan)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The UAE has participated in the second Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting, which concluded on Wednesday, saw discussions surrounding participating countries' efforts in the production and use of hydrogen, and enhancing its role in the mix of global energy sources.

Hydrogen production from natural gas is the cheapest source of hydrogen, which can also be produced from nuclear and renewable energy.

The UAE delegation was led by Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry. It included representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Representatives of 30 countries and four international organisations concerned with energy affairs also took part in the meeting.

Japan is leading international efforts to promote the use of hydrogen in electricity, transportation and industry.