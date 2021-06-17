UrduPoint.com
UAE Takes Part In International Conference To Support Lebanese Army

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:45 PM

UAE takes part in International Conference to support Lebanese Army

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The UAE has participated in the International Virtual Conference to support the Lebanese Army under the patronage of France.

The conference was attended by a number of Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Staff, and representatives of 20 countries in solidarity with the fraternal Lebanese peoples who is suffering an unprecedented circumstances.

During his participation in the virtual event, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, emphasised that UAE's support and encouragement for the exerted French efforts to support and enhance security and stability of the middle East region, especially in Lebanon.

He also wished that the conference will achieve its goals so as to support for fraternal people of Lebanon.

Al Bowardi said that the circumstances that the Lebanese people are currently going through are exceptional and require the concerted efforts of all.

He also stressed that the stability of the Lebanese army and provision of basic support needs are necessary for the stability and security of Lebanese society, and that the UAE is following the situation in Lebanon with concern, and looks forward to its security, stability and prosperity, as well as to overcome these challenges to restore normalcy.

