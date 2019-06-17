UrduPoint.com
UAE Takes Part In Preliminary Meeting Of Arab Information Ministers Council In Cairo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

UAE takes part in preliminary meeting of Arab Information Ministers Council in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The UAE participated on Monday in the Arab Media Experts meeting at the Secretariat-General of the Arab League under Chairmanship of Fawzi Al Ghwail, Director of the Technical Department of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.

The meeting discussed ways to activate plan of action of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers scheduled for the end of next month in Cairo under the title "Arab media's role in promoting tolerance."

Abdullah Al Hammadi from the UAE's Representation Office at the Arab League, represented the UAE.

