UAE takes part in virtual 44th Arab Chiefs of Police meeting in Tunisia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) The UAE participated in the 44th edition of the Arab Chiefs of Police and Security, which was held virtually on March 17 in Tunisia.

The meeting, organised by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, witnessed a wide participation of police and security leaders from all over the Arab world.

The delegation of the UAE Ministry of Interior to the meeting, held virtually via video conference technology, was headed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.