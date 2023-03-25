UrduPoint.com

UAE Takes Top Spot At NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2023) The UAE team emerged as champions at the Jiu-Jitsu Championship of the 10th Nad Al Sheba (NAS) sports Tournament 2023 in Dubai on Friday.

The UAE team secured the top spot in the country rankings and amassed a total of 827 points. Stamping their authority on their home turf, the UAE team athletes clinched 12 gold, 11 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Held under the theme “Limitless Abilities” and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament was organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in collaboration with DSC.

Brazil finished second, just behind the UAE, with 877 points, while Kazakhstan finished third, with 80 points.

The UAE team displayed exceptional skill, technique, and physical prowess throughout the tournament, showcasing their might in every fight.

Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged as winners in the club’s category.

The Jiu-Jitsu event drew athletes from various clubs and academies, who competed in juvenile, adult, and masters’ divisions in both men’s and women’s categories.

Al Ain dominated the competition, winning 17 medals including 6 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals across several categories. Baniyas Club took second place after securing 16 medals and the Sharjah Self Defence Club, finished third with 12 medals in different categories.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and Saleh Al Marzouqi, Director of Support Department and member of the NAS organising committee, were present during the presentation ceremony.

