UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in six years: Ministry of Investment

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, said that economic diversification and sustainability are fundamental pillars to the UAE’s National Investment Strategy, noting the ministry's launch of a white paper on the country's investment environment during its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2025.

In statements to the Emirates news Agemcy, Alhawai said, “This white paper serves as a roadmap demonstrating how we will achieve our goal to make the UAE a top 10 global destination and expand the economy to AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI from 2025 to 2031, with a focus on the priority sectors of manufacturing, financial services, transport & logistics, utilities & renewables and, information & communications technology (ICT). In short, releasing this white paper now is a key step towards ensuring that we continue to grow a resilient, high-growth, innovation-driven, long-term economy.”

The white paper, he added, outlines how, from 2016-2023, 778 AI-related projects worth $26.8 billion have been announced globally, according to fDi Markets. “The UAE is at the forefront of digital transformation in the region, fostering an ecosystem ripe for technology innovation and data-driven solutions, evidenced by microsoft investment of $1.5 billion in Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence (AI) company G42 to further AI development and global expansion. The UAE is building robust capabilities in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, and will continue to focus on strategic investments in artificial intelligence projects and other digital transformations.”

As of 2023, FDI accounted for 6%, he added, noting that the UAE aims to increase FDI’s GDP contributions to 8% under the National Investment Strategy.

On the total volume of capital inflows to the UAE, the ministry undersecretary said, “UAE received $16 billion in 2023, with significant investment from the Unites States ($3.8 billion), India ($3.3 billion) United Kingdom ($1.2 billion), France ($1.1 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($1.1 billion). Further, the UAE ranked 2nd globally after the United States in attracting greenfield FDI in 2023.Through our fit-for-purpose platform, investor friendly environment, and unparalleled connectivity to global markets, trade and capital, and talent, the UAE has emerged as an investment magnet, creating lasting value for investors and contributing to the broader global economy.”

He added: “Under the banner of ‘We the UAE 2031’, we are aiming to build a diversified innovation-driven economy supported by the National Investment Strategy. FDI is an essential cornerstone of this vision, acting as a catalyst for GDP growth, and encouraging an entrepreneurial environment through the creation of a business-focused ecosystem. This is underpinned by robust hard infrastructure, cutting-edge digital capabilities, and comprehensive soft infrastructure, including bilateral agreements and enhanced market access through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs). These elements collectively establish a foundation for innovation, resilience, and global connectivity, enabling businesses to thrive in an interconnected world.”

Alhawi stressed that UAE serves as a leading example of how an investor-centric approach to policy and regulatory frameworks can drive both business sustainability and economic growth.