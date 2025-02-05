Open Menu

UAE Team ADQ Partners With Analog To Accelerate Human Performance Through AI

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) UAE Team ADQ, a pioneer in women's professional cycling, has announced a partnership with Analog, a leader in adaptive intelligence, edge computing, and mixed reality.

This collaboration introduces a revolutionary approach to team management, equipping UAE Team ADQ with advanced tools to optimise performance, enhance decision-making, and set new standards in competitive cycling.

Through this partnership, Analog becomes the Official Technology Sponsor of the UAE Team ADQ, delivering Analog Sports, a revolutionary technology developed and tested during the 2024 season in collaboration with the teams' riders, coaches, sports directors, medical staff and logistics managers.

The platform, powered by Ana, the 'Analog Neural Agent' enables advanced data analytics across the entire team ecosystem to help optimise and unlock both human and organisational potential in four core areas pre, during and post-race.

The areas are adaptive intelligence for strategy and training; rider recovery and readiness; automated reporting and holistic communication; and roster planning, team selection and optimised travel logistics.

Melissa Moncada, President and Head of the UAE Team ADQ, said, "This partnership with Analog makes us particularly proud. Technology and artificial intelligence play an increasingly decisive role in sports, especially in cycling. Having such an innovative and influential company by our side will undoubtedly provide immense support for the growth of our team and our project in every aspect."

Alex Kipman, Founder and CEO of Analog, stated, "Analog's partnership with UAE Team ADQ is a landmark step for human-centric solutions in professional cycling – and beyond. Analog Sports is quickly evolving into a fully integrated platform for team management and performance."

