UAE Team Emirates announces wave of contract renewals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) UAE Team Emirates has announced several contract renewals, as part of its efforts to reinforce its squad for the future.

Fernando Gaviria will continue until 2022, as the Colombian fast-man hopes to regain the prolific form of previous seasons.

Joxean Matxin Fernandez, General Manager of UAE Team Emirates, said, "We all know that Gaviria is a world class sprinter and on his day he can beat anybody. What we want to see now and what we are hoping, is to have that consistency and dependability that we know he can deliver. We are very happy to see him continue with us in the team and we want to see the best version of him going forward next year."

Another high-profile renewal is the former World Champion Rui Costa, who was instrumental in the Tour de France victory of Tadej Pogacar this year.

Fernandez added, "In the case of Rui Costa we’ve seen him take on a new challenge in his long and successful career. Rui is a former World Champion and has enjoyed many great results so to see him convert that talent and expertise to help the team and a leader like Tadej, as we saw in the Tour where he filled an important role, we know we can rely on him for that."

The team also continues its investment in youth, with Alessandro Covi committing to the team until 2024.

Fernandez commented, "Covi is part of the new generation of riders who love to attack and really animate a race. We believe he is a rider who can win many races and in the next years and are convinced he will show that."

The team will also count on the services of Jan Polanc, with the former Maglia Rosa wearer committing to the Emirati squad for the 2022 season.