UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Juan Ayuso of the UAE Team Emirates XRG got off to a strong start on day one of Tirreno-Adriatico, with the 22-year-old taking 2nd place on the stage behind the absolute favourite Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers).

The Italian stage race began with the usual out-and-back time trial of 11.5km in the town of Lido di Camaiore on Italy's western coast, with Ayuso aiming to defend his victory of 12 months ago on this stage.

Ayuso, who holds two victories to his name already this year, clocked a time of 12:14, blitzing the pan-flat course with an average speed of 54.

4kmph.

The result sees the UAE Team Emirates-XRG co-leader now sitting in 2nd overall and will win the white jersey as the best young rider on stage 2 from Camaiore to Follonica (192km). The podium was rounded out by Johan Price-Pejtersen (Lidl-Trek).

Ayuso commented, "I think I managed a good ride, especially with the General Classification in mind. I missed a little bit on the final leg coming back after the turn; I didn't have quite the sensations I hoped for."

For the coming days, he will try to stay up front and gain time, emphasising the team's focus on major mountain stages ahead this week