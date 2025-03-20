Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates Claims Victory In 2025 Milano-Torino Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Playing the final few kilometres to perfection, UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s young Mexican star Isaac del Toro claimed victory in the 2025 Milano-Torino on Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old recently impressed in Tirreno-Adriatico in service of eventual race winner Juan Ayuso, but given his own opportunity in Turin, the young climber rose to the fore and picked off his first ever one-day win.

The victory was no less than UAE Team Emirates-XRG deserved, with each and every rider of the Emirati squad producing a sterling display to set up Del Toro for the finale. It was Del Toro who provoked the race-winning attack alongside Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling), before the Mexican outsprinted both rivals to the line.

Taking a well-deserved bow as he crossed the line, Del Toro became the first winner of the world’s oldest Classic to triumph atop the Superga since the climb was last used in 2021. He becomes the first UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider to ever win the race, and ensures that the team enacts revenge after finishing 2-3-4 in last year’s edition.

In making Milano-Torino his first career one-day victory, Del Toro also becomes the first Mexican winner of the race in its 149-year history. Speaking shortly after the finish, Del Toro could not contain his delight at getting off the mark for 2025.

Del Toro said, “I am super happy about it, the team worked really hard for this. I am super happy, really. I realise my first victory this year and I cannot be more happy. I really enjoy and I really like this race, and I cannot believe I made it. In the end, I played my cards and it is so special.

It was with a little over 200m to go that Del Toro stole a march and powered around Tulett, with Halland Johannessen’s hopes extinguished and the Visma-Lease a Bike climber unable to produce a response. Celebrating with a bow as he crossed the line, Del Toro claimed UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s 19th victory of the campaign and did so with the fastest-recorded ascent of Superga in recent years.

Related Topics

Attack World Cycling UAE Climber Young Turin March Race

Recent Stories

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

9 hours ago
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

10 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

10 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

11 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

11 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

11 hours ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East