UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Playing the final few kilometres to perfection, UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s young Mexican star Isaac del Toro claimed victory in the 2025 Milano-Torino on Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old recently impressed in Tirreno-Adriatico in service of eventual race winner Juan Ayuso, but given his own opportunity in Turin, the young climber rose to the fore and picked off his first ever one-day win.

The victory was no less than UAE Team Emirates-XRG deserved, with each and every rider of the Emirati squad producing a sterling display to set up Del Toro for the finale. It was Del Toro who provoked the race-winning attack alongside Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling), before the Mexican outsprinted both rivals to the line.

Taking a well-deserved bow as he crossed the line, Del Toro became the first winner of the world’s oldest Classic to triumph atop the Superga since the climb was last used in 2021. He becomes the first UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider to ever win the race, and ensures that the team enacts revenge after finishing 2-3-4 in last year’s edition.

In making Milano-Torino his first career one-day victory, Del Toro also becomes the first Mexican winner of the race in its 149-year history. Speaking shortly after the finish, Del Toro could not contain his delight at getting off the mark for 2025.

Del Toro said, “I am super happy about it, the team worked really hard for this. I am super happy, really. I realise my first victory this year and I cannot be more happy. I really enjoy and I really like this race, and I cannot believe I made it. In the end, I played my cards and it is so special.

It was with a little over 200m to go that Del Toro stole a march and powered around Tulett, with Halland Johannessen’s hopes extinguished and the Visma-Lease a Bike climber unable to produce a response. Celebrating with a bow as he crossed the line, Del Toro claimed UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s 19th victory of the campaign and did so with the fastest-recorded ascent of Superga in recent years.