UAE Team Emirates Finish Second At Gran Piemonte In Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) UAE Team Emirates 's rider, Mark Hirschi, finished second in the Gran Piemonte race in Italy on October 6. He was narrowly defeated by home star Andrea Bagioli, who edged out Hirschi in a four-man sprint, with Alex Aranburu (Movistar) taking third ahead of Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

The race was a 179-kilometer (111-mile) course that started in Bardonecchia and ended in Cuneo.

Hirschi was part of a small group of riders who broke away from the pack in the final kilometers. He made a strong push in the final meters, but Bagioli was able to hold off his challenge.

"I was aiming for the win, but in the end Bagioli was just a bit faster," Hirschi said. "I came up from the back quickly in the final meters and was able to overtake him, but he was just too strong. I'm now focused on the Il Lombardia race tomorrow, where I'll be supporting my team's riders."

