UAE Team Emirates heads to Germany

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) UAE Team Emirates has a double bill of racing events scheduled in Germany next week, starting with the one-day world tour race, the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on 25th August. The event is swiftly followed by a four-day race around the country, the Deutchland Tour which will take place from 29th August to 1st September.

Hamburg is one for the Sprinters and the seven man squad will ride in support of Alexander Kristoff, who has not only won the race, but been on the podium a further three times.They will be guided by sports Directors Allan Peiper and Neil Stephens.

Pieper said, "We will be at the start of the race focusing on Alexander Kristoff. The team has been put together to give him adequate support and to be at the heart of the action during the race and in the final."

The Deutschland Tour will see the Emirati outfit opt for a mix of climbers and fast men, under the guidance of Simone Pedrazzini and Bruno Vicino.

"With Kristoff we will try to be up in the mix in the sprints on stages three and four," explained Pedrazzini, adding, "Martin and Ulissi will aim for the general classification, with Consonni, Laengen and Riabushenko working in support."