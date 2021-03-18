UAE Team Emirates line-up for Milan-San Remo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) After a successful start to their Italian racing campaign last week in the Tirreno-Adriatico, the team will head into Milan-San Remo (WT) on Saturday (20 March) with several options. It will be the 112th edition of the Milan–San Remo one-day cycling classic in Northern Italy.

The longest Monument of the year (299km), the race is characterised by its tortuous length, thrilling conclusion and delicate balancing act between sprinters and attackers.

The 7-man squad will be led by team Manager Matxin Fernandez (Spa) and sports Directors Marco Marzano (Ita) and Manuele Mori (Ita).