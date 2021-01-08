UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Team Emirates Riders, Staff Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE Team Emirates riders, staff take COVID-19 vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2021) The riders and staff of the Tour de France 2020 winning team, UAE Team Emirates, have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm CNBG and approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, following the success of the #4Humanity trials facilitated by G42 Healthcare in the UAE.

A total of 27 riders, including the Tour de France 2020 winner, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, and 32 members of staff have now received the vaccine.

Commenting on receiving the vaccine, UAE Team Emirates Principal Mauro Gianetti said, "As a UAE team we are enormously proud of the efforts the nation and its leadership have taken at every level to both, combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to be a leader in the efforts to bring life back to normal.

