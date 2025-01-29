UAE Team Emirates Scores Second Place In Stage 1 Of AlUla Tour
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) UAE Team Emirates' Sebastian Molano showed a quick turn of pace to finish a close second on stage 1 of the AlUla Tour which got underway in Saudi Arabia today.
Stage 1 took the riders on a flat loop around the ancient oasis city of AlUla, starting and finishing at Al Manshiyah Train Station (142.7km).
As the speed increased in the final kilometres, Molano, guided by his trusted leadout man Ivo Oliveira placed himself onto the wheel of Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep), though the kick from the Belgian would prove too strong, and he would stay clear for victory with Molano behind in a close 2nd.
On the final run-in there was a crash inside -5km involving several riders including Rafal Majka and Adria Pericas who both came down. Majka was the worse-off of the pair with an impact to his ribs and some abrasions to his right knee. Both riders finished the stage and are expected to be okay for tomorrow’s stage 2 from AlUla Old Town to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah (157.7km).
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour4 minutes ago
-
Russia’s grain exports reach 72 million tonnes in 20244 minutes ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzania19 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal19 minutes ago
-
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban34 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister34 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd50 minutes ago
-
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels1 hour ago
-
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday1 hour ago
-
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial sector1 hour ago
-
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February2 hours ago
-
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 20242 hours ago