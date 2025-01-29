Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates Scores Second Place In Stage 1 Of AlUla Tour

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) UAE Team Emirates' Sebastian Molano showed a quick turn of pace to finish a close second on stage 1 of the AlUla Tour which got underway in Saudi Arabia today.

Stage 1 took the riders on a flat loop around the ancient oasis city of AlUla, starting and finishing at Al Manshiyah Train Station (142.7km).

As the speed increased in the final kilometres, Molano, guided by his trusted leadout man Ivo Oliveira placed himself onto the wheel of Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep), though the kick from the Belgian would prove too strong, and he would stay clear for victory with Molano behind in a close 2nd.

On the final run-in there was a crash inside -5km involving several riders including Rafal Majka and Adria Pericas who both came down. Majka was the worse-off of the pair with an impact to his ribs and some abrasions to his right knee. Both riders finished the stage and are expected to be okay for tomorrow’s stage 2 from AlUla Old Town to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah (157.7km).

