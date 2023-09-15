Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates Secures 50th Season Victory At Coppa Sabatini

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE Team Emirates secures 50th season victory at Coppa Sabatini

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) Marc Hirschi secured a milestone victory for UAE Team Emirates as the Swiss champion crossed the line with his hands aloft at the Coppa Sabatini in Italy today.

After a podium ride by Felix Grossschartner at the Giro Della Toscana yesterday, the team was motivated to take the top step with Hirschi getting the better of yesterday’s winner, the in-form Pavel Sivakov (Ineos-Grenadiers), in a two-up sprint to the line.

Tadej Pogačar was tasked with the job of blocking any attacks behind and managed to come through for a third-place podium as he builds towards his final end of year objective at Il Lombardia.

The win marks Hirschi’s 6th triumph of the season and the 50th of the year for the Emirati squad.

Elsewhere in La Vuelta, UAE Team Emirates came through two incredibly tough mountain stages with Juan Ayuso and Joao Almeida putting in some huge efforts. Ayuso remains in 4th place in the GC standings and in the Young Riders jersey ahead of today’s Team Time Trial after Almeida produced a battling performance on stage 17 to take an impressive 6th place.

Related Topics

UAE Job Young Italy Top

Recent Stories

MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Re ..

MBRL donates over 40,000 books since ‘A World Reads’ Initiative launch

1 minute ago
 Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learnin ..

Dubai Culture launches 4th season of its e-learning initiative

1 minute ago
 Caretaker govt awaits SC's detailed verdict on NAB ..

Caretaker govt awaits SC's detailed verdict on NAB amendments: Solangi

45 seconds ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in running illegal mo ..

FIA arrests accused involved in running illegal money exchange

47 seconds ago
 Federal Health Ministry praises KP's dengue preven ..

Federal Health Ministry praises KP's dengue prevention efforts in high-level mee ..

49 seconds ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

16 minutes ago
Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

9 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hai ..

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

9 minutes ago
 SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

9 minutes ago
 Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commiss ..

Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court ..

Franco-era torture victim testifies in Spain court for first time

4 minutes ago
 UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple de ..

UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple deals to boost cooperation in pr ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East