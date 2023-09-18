ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Sjoerd Bax of the UAE Team Emirates took an impressive victory at the Trofeo Matteotti in Italy.

The action kicked off when Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty) tried to take advantage of his position in the lead to pull ahead, who was followed by Bax while behind them no one seemed to want to take control of the situation, giving them ten seconds three kilometers from the line.

The two worked together, but in the last kilometre, they began to look at each other. A thrilling sprint emerged, which saw the triumph of Sjoerd Bax ahead of Simone Velasco (Astana), with Rota completing the podium.

Meanwhile, at the Vuelta España, Juan Ayuso finished safely in the peloton to secure 4th place and the white jersey for best young rider on the final day of racing in Madrid.

