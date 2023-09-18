Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates Secures Podium At Italy's Trofeo Matteotti

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UAE Team Emirates secures podium at Italy&#039;s Trofeo Matteotti

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Sjoerd Bax of the UAE Team Emirates took an impressive victory at the Trofeo Matteotti in Italy.

The action kicked off when Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty) tried to take advantage of his position in the lead to pull ahead, who was followed by Bax while behind them no one seemed to want to take control of the situation, giving them ten seconds three kilometers from the line.

The two worked together, but in the last kilometre, they began to look at each other. A thrilling sprint emerged, which saw the triumph of Sjoerd Bax ahead of Simone Velasco (Astana), with Rota completing the podium.

Meanwhile, at the Vuelta España, Juan Ayuso finished safely in the peloton to secure 4th place and the white jersey for best young rider on the final day of racing in Madrid.

Related Topics

UAE Young Astana Madrid Lead Italy From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Academy launches 10 Foresight courses ..

Dubai Future Academy launches 10 Foresight courses and training programmes

48 seconds ago
 MoHRE announces September 29 as public holiday for ..

MoHRE announces September 29 as public holiday for private sector employees

56 seconds ago
 HBMSU Board of Governors meeting discusses strateg ..

HBMSU Board of Governors meeting discusses strategic directions for 2024 to 2026

1 minute ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 billion in August

46 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for Intern ..

Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

1 hour ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fou ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship ..

1 hour ago
AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TEC ..

AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TECOM Group’s Dubai Science Par ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARA ..

Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARAT's Vision 2047 Showcased Glob ..

3 hours ago
 UAE achieves substantial progress in countering mo ..

UAE achieves substantial progress in countering money laundering, terrorist fina ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaj ..

Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

4 hours ago
 Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to su ..

Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to support quality of electronic se ..

4 hours ago
 Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacc ..

Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacceptable: Aneeq

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East