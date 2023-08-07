Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates Takes Podium At World Championships Road Race In Glasgow

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 08:30 PM

UAE Team Emirates takes podium at World Championships Road Race in Glasgow

GLASGOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) UAE Team Emirates's Tadej Pogačar took 3rd place in the World Championships Road Race in Glasgow today.

The Slovenian rider showed good form off the back of the Tour de France to form part of an elite group which developed inside the final 80 kilometres of the 271 kilometres course.

Mathieu Van Der Poel took an impressive solo win, with Wout Van Aert and Pogacar behind in a chasing group at 1’45’’.

At the end of the 6 hour battle, Pogačar outsprinted Mads Pedersen to narrowly take the bronze medal.

