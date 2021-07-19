UrduPoint.com
UAE Team Emirates Wins Tour De France For 2nd Consecutive Year

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:15 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) UAE Team Emirates has claimed its second Tour de France title for the 2nd consecutive year, after its star rider, Tadej Pogacar, came in first in the tour's 21st and final stage.

The 22-year-old Slovenian is the youngest rider to win the title for two years running.

Commenting on his achievement, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC), congratulated the UAE leadership, stressing that this accolade would not have been possible without the support of the UAE leadership and the entire team's dedicated efforts.

He also thanked the UAE Team Emirates for their efforts in advancing the UAE's status in their field, and enhancing the team's reputation as one of the world's best road bicycling teams.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of ADSC, said that the UAE Team Emirates' victory in Tour de France is a product of the UAE's strategy to promote healthy lifestyles in its community, and serves in making the team an inspiration to riders in the UAE.

The Tour de France champion explained that the races in the final stage were extremely thrilling, expressing his delight to be a part of UAE Team Emirates and gratitude to his teammates.

