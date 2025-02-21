UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominates Vuelta a Andalucía, Volta ao Algarve

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The UAE Team Emirates-XRG took the race lead in both the Vuelta a Andalucía and the Volta ao Algarve, whilst Tadej Pogačar maintained the race lead at the UAE Tour.

In the Algarve, Jan Christen won stage 2 with teammate João Almeida in second, as the Emirati squad proved dominant on the Alto da Foia summit finish.

Taking his second victory of the season, Christen made a bold attack on the first summit finish of the race to win the stage, whilst Almeida proved the strongest of the favourites’ group behind to unite with his teammate at the finish.

With the stage win, Christen now goes into the yellow leader’s jersey at the Volta ao Algarve, with Almeida slotting into second, as teammate Antonio Morgado performed admirably to take fifth place across the line.

The recent Figueira Champions Classic winner now sits fifth overall.

Christen commented, “I am super happy; it is an amazing stage win. I think, all in all, the first part was quite easy, and with the final climb, it was all in. It is amazing to already have a second win of the season.”

Meanwhile, across the border in Spain, UAE Team Emirates-XRG seized control of the Vuelta a Andalucía on stage 2 through Pavel Sivakov. The Frenchman finished third place on the uphill finish in Torredelcampo, and in doing so, moved into the yellow leader’s jersey.

Given the deficit to Van Gils behind, Sivakov’s aggression was rewarded with the leader’s jersey, which he now controls with a 23-second advantage over Berthet.