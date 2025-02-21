UAE Team Emirates-XRG Dominates Vuelta A Andalucía, Volta Ao Algarve
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 01:15 PM
MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The UAE Team Emirates-XRG took the race lead in both the Vuelta a Andalucía and the Volta ao Algarve, whilst Tadej Pogačar maintained the race lead at the UAE Tour.
In the Algarve, Jan Christen won stage 2 with teammate João Almeida in second, as the Emirati squad proved dominant on the Alto da Foia summit finish.
Taking his second victory of the season, Christen made a bold attack on the first summit finish of the race to win the stage, whilst Almeida proved the strongest of the favourites’ group behind to unite with his teammate at the finish.
With the stage win, Christen now goes into the yellow leader’s jersey at the Volta ao Algarve, with Almeida slotting into second, as teammate Antonio Morgado performed admirably to take fifth place across the line.
The recent Figueira Champions Classic winner now sits fifth overall.
Christen commented, “I am super happy; it is an amazing stage win. I think, all in all, the first part was quite easy, and with the final climb, it was all in. It is amazing to already have a second win of the season.”
Meanwhile, across the border in Spain, UAE Team Emirates-XRG seized control of the Vuelta a Andalucía on stage 2 through Pavel Sivakov. The Frenchman finished third place on the uphill finish in Torredelcampo, and in doing so, moved into the yellow leader’s jersey.
Given the deficit to Van Gils behind, Sivakov’s aggression was rewarded with the leader’s jersey, which he now controls with a 23-second advantage over Berthet.
Recent Stories
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominates Vuelta a Andalucía, Volta ao Algarve6 minutes ago
-
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 202536 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent1 hour ago
-
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares1 hour ago
-
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country2 hours ago
-
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy2 hours ago
-
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws3 hours ago
-
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high3 hours ago
-
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challenges persist11 hours ago
-
Experts call for AI-powered public goods to advance scientific research12 hours ago
-
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation12 hours ago