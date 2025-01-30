Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Leads At Trofeo Calvia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM

MALLORCA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Jan Christen took the fourth win of the season for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG with a classy solo victory at the Trofeo Calvia on day one of the Challenge Mallorca.

The Swiss talent played a clever tactical game, taking advantage of a lull in the group to bridge across solo to the two leaders, Frederick Wandahl (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana), at -10km to go.

With no immediate answer from the reduced peloton, the trio worked together to maintain a lead before Christian hit-out solo with an explosive attack at -1km to go and was able to cross the line solo with his arms aloft.

Commenting on his win, Christen said, "I'm super happy. I have really good condition, and the first two races were already good with Morgado taking a win and now me as well."

