UAE Team Emirates-XRG Name Squad For UAE Tour
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG have named their seven riders for the first major objective of the year: the UAE Tour.
The team includes Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), Rune Herregodts (Belguim), Sebastian Molano (Colombia), Domen Novak (Slovania), Tadej Pogačar (Slovania), Florian Vermeersch (Belguim) and Jay Vine (Australia).
The Emirati team goes into the race with one of the strong favourites through World Champion Tadej Pogačar. The reigning Tour de France champion returns to the race after a two-year absence, having won the title in both 2021 and 2022.
This year's race will run from 17th to 23rd February and will feature seven days of racing, including four flat stages, two mountain stages and an individual time trial.
The key stages are set to be the stage 2 time trial at Al Hudayriyat Island (12.2km), followed by the first mountain test on stage 3 to Jebel Jais and the iconic final stage finish at Jebel Hafeet.
The team goes into the race with a balanced squad, with a key focus on Tadej Pogačar as a leader for the GC and sprinter Sebastian Molano, also hoping to take his first win of the year in the sprint stages.
Pogačar said, "I'm confident to lead the team and I will have strong support around me, both from my teammates and from all the support we get from the fans in the UAE whenever we race there. The important thing is we put a good show and really push to win the title in the home race."
