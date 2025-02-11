Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Name Squad For UAE Tour

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG have named their seven riders for the first major objective of the year: the UAE Tour.

The team includes Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), Rune Herregodts (Belguim), Sebastian Molano (Colombia), Domen Novak (Slovania), Tadej Pogačar (Slovania), Florian Vermeersch (Belguim) and Jay Vine (Australia).

The Emirati team goes into the race with one of the strong favourites through World Champion Tadej Pogačar. The reigning Tour de France champion returns to the race after a two-year absence, having won the title in both 2021 and 2022.

This year's race will run from 17th to 23rd February and will feature seven days of racing, including four flat stages, two mountain stages and an individual time trial.

The key stages are set to be the stage 2 time trial at Al Hudayriyat Island (12.2km), followed by the first mountain test on stage 3 to Jebel Jais and the iconic final stage finish at Jebel Hafeet.

The team goes into the race with a balanced squad, with a key focus on Tadej Pogačar as a leader for the GC and sprinter Sebastian Molano, also hoping to take his first win of the year in the sprint stages.

Pogačar said, "I'm confident to lead the team and I will have strong support around me, both from my teammates and from all the support we get from the fans in the UAE whenever we race there. The important thing is we put a good show and really push to win the title in the home race."

Related Topics

World Australia France UAE Lead Colombia Denmark February All From Race

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

2 minutes ago
 $640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil ..

$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..

2 minutes ago
 FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Lib ..

FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

17 minutes ago
 Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches ..

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre

32 minutes ago
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy ..

Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..

47 minutes ago
 Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia

Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia

54 minutes ago
 Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger ..

Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 20 ..

ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislati ..

Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East