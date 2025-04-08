UAE Team Emirates-XRG Places Second In Itzulia Basque Country Opener
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) João Almeida and UAE Team Emirates-XRG made a tremendous start to Itzulia Basque Country on Monday afternoon, with the Portuguese rider placing second in the opening individual time trial from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Baskonia-Alavés.
It was a close-run affair in the Basque Country, with the 26-year-old posting a time of 18:37:82, less than half a second down on the stage winner Maximilian Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step).
The stage 1 course was only 16.5km in length and as such, time gaps were minimal on the day. A short kicker at Arzubiaga preceded a flat run to home in Baskonia-Alavés, with a tailwind treating the riders for the majority of the afternoon.
Posting a negative split, Almeida went faster through the second half of the course and ran Schachmann incredibly close for the stage victory.
The performance sets the Portuguese climber up nicely for the rest of the week, with plenty of mountains on the agenda between now and the end of the race on Saturday.
Aside from Almeida, UAE Team Emirates-XRG also placed in the top 20 through Isaac del Toro, Felix Großschartner and Marc Soler.
The Emirati squad began Itzulia Basque Country with a squad full of talent, with Almeida, Del Toro, Soler and Großschartner joined at the six-day WorldTour stage race by Igor Arrieta, Brandon McNulty and Vegard Stake Laengen.
