UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya

MADRID/ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) UAE Team Emirates XRG's Juan Ayuso continued his close battle with Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), taking the upper hand in an intermediate sprint and reclaiming the leader's jersey by a margin of just 1 second, heading into the final weekend of the Volta a Catalunya.

Elsewhere at Coppi e Bartali, Igor Arrieta of the UAE Team Emirates XRG took a solid second place on stage 4 behind the solo arrival of Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike).

There was movement in the final 20km from veteran climber Rafał Majka, who put in a strong attack on the penultimate climb of the day, taking with him the Belgian duo of Jarno Wildar (Lotto) and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step).

But as the steep Valico Rio Chiè climb approached, it was Arrieta who came to the fore. The Spaniard followed the right wheels and showed his strength as the slopes reached their toughest.

Crossing the line in second behind the day's winner, Arrieta moves into fourth place in the general classification, just 23 seconds down on the race lead of Tulett with a stage to go.