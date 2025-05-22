UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Isaac del Toro and UAE Team Emirates-XRG have successfully defended the Maglia Rosa in Stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia, maintaining his lead in the general classification.

The 186km stage from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’ Monti featured the challenging Alpe San Pellegrino climb, which saw a big shake-up in the peloton.

In the closing stages Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) secured victory with a decisive solo attack in the final 6 kilometres.

Del Toro, however, showcased his tactical acumen by finishing second in the bunch sprint, claiming valuable bonus seconds that extended his overall lead to 31 seconds over teammate Juan Ayuso, leaving the Emirati squad in a favourable position heading into the flatter day today.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG continues to dominate the general classification, with four riders currently positioned in the top -10.