UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana

VALENCIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG wrapped up a strong campaign at the 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, with João Almeida securing second place overall and Brandon McNulty finishing fifth. Almeida, who briefly held the yellow jersey after stage 4, delivered a consistent performance, finishing third on the first three stages before conceding the lead to Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) on the penultimate day.

Almeida said, "It was a positive result, and I’m happy with the week. The team did a great job, and we fought hard for the win. Now I focus on upcoming races in Figueira and Algarve with confidence."

McNulty, the defending champion, played a key supporting role while maintaining his own top-five standing.

He was backed by Pavel Sivakov and Felix Großschartner in the mountains, while Ivo Oliveira, Filippo Baroncini, and Julius Johansen powered the team to third place in the opening team time trial.

The final stage saw UAE Team Emirates-XRG attempt to split the peloton in strong crosswinds, but Buitrago remained attentive. In a bunch sprint finish, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) took the win, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders safely in the pack.

The race also paid tribute to those affected by the October floods and supported the #TodosContraElCancer campaign, advocating for improved cancer survival rates in Spain by 2030.