Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Secure Podium At Volta Valenciana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana

VALENCIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG wrapped up a strong campaign at the 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, with João Almeida securing second place overall and Brandon McNulty finishing fifth. Almeida, who briefly held the yellow jersey after stage 4, delivered a consistent performance, finishing third on the first three stages before conceding the lead to Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) on the penultimate day.

Almeida said, "It was a positive result, and I’m happy with the week. The team did a great job, and we fought hard for the win. Now I focus on upcoming races in Figueira and Algarve with confidence."

McNulty, the defending champion, played a key supporting role while maintaining his own top-five standing.

He was backed by Pavel Sivakov and Felix Großschartner in the mountains, while Ivo Oliveira, Filippo Baroncini, and Julius Johansen powered the team to third place in the opening team time trial.

The final stage saw UAE Team Emirates-XRG attempt to split the peloton in strong crosswinds, but Buitrago remained attentive. In a bunch sprint finish, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) took the win, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders safely in the pack.

The race also paid tribute to those affected by the October floods and supported the #TodosContraElCancer campaign, advocating for improved cancer survival rates in Spain by 2030.

Related Topics

UAE Job Brandon Santiago Split Milan Lead Spain Bahrain October Cancer Race

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middl ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay

2 minutes ago
 GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management t ..

GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle Eas ..

RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa

3 minutes ago
 Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 ..

Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valen ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana

3 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review g ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG

4 minutes ago
 ICAO Council President highlights global cooperati ..

ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability

4 minutes ago
 Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industria ..

Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..

4 minutes ago
 ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste ..

Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts

5 minutes ago
 Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin Febru ..

Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East