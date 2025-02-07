UAE Team Emirates-XRG Secures 3rd Position At Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM
VALENCIANA, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Iván Romeo secured his first professional victory racing for Movistar with a solo win on stage 3 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain finished second place and João Almeida of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG took third place, both at 10 seconds behind the stage winner.
Almeida moved into the overall race lead after securing valuable time bonuses atop the final ascent of the day, El Remedio. He is now two seconds ahead of runner-up Buitrago as the race heads into stage 4 from Oropesa del Mar to Portell de Morellaon Saturday.
