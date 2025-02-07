Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Secures 3rd Position At Volta A La Comunitat Valenciana

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

VALENCIANA, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Iván Romeo secured his first professional victory racing for Movistar with a solo win on stage 3 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain finished second place and João Almeida of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG took third place, both at 10 seconds behind the stage winner.

Almeida moved into the overall race lead after securing valuable time bonuses atop the final ascent of the day, El Remedio. He is now two seconds ahead of runner-up Buitrago as the race heads into stage 4 from Oropesa del Mar to Portell de Morellaon Saturday.

Related Topics

UAE Lead Bahrain From Race

Recent Stories

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu ..

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volt ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

6 minutes ago
 2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo ..

2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus

14 minutes ago
 Agent involved in human trafficking held

Agent involved in human trafficking held

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium

27 minutes ago
 Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing s ..

Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar

28 minutes ago
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony ..

14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8

28 minutes ago
 EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

51 minutes ago
 2nd phase of action against power theft starts at ..

2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand

28 minutes ago
 NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for cult ..

NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision

28 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Ba ..

Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

28 minutes ago
 Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last ..

Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East