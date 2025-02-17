Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Secures First Place At Figueira Champions Classic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:45 PM



LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) António Morgado produced a ride of the highest calibre to win the Figueira Champions Classic on Sunday afternoon. The Portuguese rider attacked 21km from the finish and held off his pursuers to take his second victory of the season and UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s seventh of the fledgling campaign.

Throughout the finale, the Emirati squad were well positioned with Morgado joined by João Almeida and Jan Christen in the select group of favourites. All three were strong contenders for victory on the rolling parcours in this one-day test, but it was Morgado who soared towards the summit of the Rua Parque Florestal climb.

Sensing his opportunity to go clear from a select group, the 21-year-old made a tremendous acceleration and quickly developed a gap to those behind him.

Immediately settling into his groove, Morgado did not look back at one point, stretching his advantage over the chasers in excess of 30 seconds.

Morgado commented, “This win feels really special for me. I’ve been training well, and my sensations are very good on the bike so I knew if all went well that I would have a chance today.

Figueira Champions Classic results are: António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) claimed first place with a time of 4:35:37, followed by Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) +5″, and Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) in third with the same time.

