Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Wins 2025 Road Race In Rwanda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 11:15 AM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Tadej Pogačar, for the second time in as many years, won the UCI World Championships Road Race, ensuring that UAE Team Emirates-XRG will have the rainbow jersey for another year. The Slovenian went alone with 66km to go, and would not be caught before the line.

Hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, the 2025 Road Race drew impressive crowds and the finishing circuit only enhanced the spectacle. With tough climbs, cobbles to be dealt with, and the sport’s most hallowed prize up for grabs, the racing lived up to all expectations.

Pogačar put his opponents under immense pressure with over 100km to go, with only his trade teammates Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso able to hack the pace. The three riders powered away from the peloton and showed their class on Kigali’s defining climb.

Pogačar secured victory with a time of 6:21:20 hours, followed by Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, who finished 1:28 minutes behind, and Irishman Ben Healy, who came in 2:16 minutes later.

Related Topics

World UAE Road Kigali Rwanda All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE concludes successful participation in China’ ..

UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exp ..

UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025

13 hours ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s org ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence

13 hours ago
 Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery M ..

Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

14 hours ago
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speaker ..

UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science Inte ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025

14 hours ago
 11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

15 hours ago
 Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

15 hours ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

16 hours ago
 India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakista ..

India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East