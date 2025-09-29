UAE Team Emirates-XRG Wins 2025 Road Race In Rwanda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 11:15 AM
KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Tadej Pogačar, for the second time in as many years, won the UCI World Championships Road Race, ensuring that UAE Team Emirates-XRG will have the rainbow jersey for another year. The Slovenian went alone with 66km to go, and would not be caught before the line.
Hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, the 2025 Road Race drew impressive crowds and the finishing circuit only enhanced the spectacle. With tough climbs, cobbles to be dealt with, and the sport’s most hallowed prize up for grabs, the racing lived up to all expectations.
Pogačar put his opponents under immense pressure with over 100km to go, with only his trade teammates Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso able to hack the pace. The three riders powered away from the peloton and showed their class on Kigali’s defining climb.
Pogačar secured victory with a time of 6:21:20 hours, followed by Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel, who finished 1:28 minutes behind, and Irishman Ben Healy, who came in 2:16 minutes later.
