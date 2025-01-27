Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Wins Tour Down Under In Australia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM

ADELAIDE, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG won Tour Down Under in Australia, thanks to professional road racing cyclist Jhonatan Narváez.

Both Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates –XRG) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education–Oatly) won their respective races by being the fastest on the ascent (3.3 km @ 7.

3%) to the summit of the iconic little mountain.

The win, marking Narváez's first-ever WorldTour overall stage victory, is a significant achievement for the 27-year-old Ecuadorian, competing with his new team for the first time this season.

“It means a lot for me, also for the team,” he said on Sunday, after the final stage. “It’s my first year [with the team], and a start like this is awesome.”

