UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates Retains Title At Tour Of Oman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Adam Yates secured his second consecutive Tour of Oman title after a strong performance on the fifth and final stage atop Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain).

In an intense battle with French riders David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step), Yates finished second on the stage, which was enough to claim the leader’s jersey and overall victory.

Winning the general classification was a key goal for Yates, who first claimed the title last season. With decisive accelerations in the finale, he distanced race leader Gaudu and crossed the line just seconds behind stage winner Paret-Peintre. The result saw him secure the red jersey, finishing six seconds ahead of Paret-Peintre in second and 39 seconds ahead of Gaudu in third.

Yates said, “We knew from the start that this would be the decisive stage.

Stage 3 had a tough climb, but today suited my characteristics better. We planned for this, and it worked out well.

“From the beginning, we controlled the race to ensure we could benefit from the time bonuses. The team did an excellent job, and in the final climb, Jay and Rafa set a great pace.

“I mentioned earlier that I’m not at peak form yet, as I need to maintain good condition throughout the season. But I’m happy with this level and fighting for the win—it’s a positive sign for the future.”

Starting the final stage six seconds behind Gaudu, Yates and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad knew they had to take control. Young rider Luca Giaimi played a key role, making an early move into the breakaway after 10km of racing, ensuring the team had a strong presence at the front for most of the stage.

