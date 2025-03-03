Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso Wins Faun Drôme Classic

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 03:45 PM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) On just his second race day of the season, Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates-XRG produced a tremendous ride to win the 2025 Faun Drôme Classic after a 40km-long solo attack.

The Spaniard finished runner-up in this race last year, but goes one better to add the title to his Faun-Ardèche Classic crown from 2024.

It was a supreme ride from both Ayuso and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates, all of whom were keen to leave this weekend of back-to-back French one-day races with a result.

After his win at last year’s Faun-Ardèche Classic, Ayuso made sure that UAE Team Emirates-XRG would retain their title at the Faun Drôme Classic, with the help of teammate Isaac del Toro.

Ayuso said, “We had a plan from the start to attack right where I did and the lead out from Isaac was planned and he did it perfectly.

“Isaac really put me in the perfect position to be able to attack so a big thanks must go to him."

