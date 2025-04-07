UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

BELGIUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s rider Tadej Pogačar rode alone to the finish in Oudenaarde to win his second Ronde van Vlaanderen title on Sunday. It was a bold show of aggression from the world champion, whose final and decisive attack on the Oude Kwaremont dispatched of his rivals with 18km to go.

Also known as De Ronde (The Tour), the Tour of Flanders is one of cycling’s most challenging one-day races and was first held in 1913. This year’s 268.9-kilometre (167-mile) route featured 16 short but punishing climbs and several cobblestone sections.

The Slovenian was on the move time and time again throughout the race, with Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen and defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) appearing to be the only riders who could follow his wheel.

However, with his stinging acceleration on the third and final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont, Pogačar shook the dogged persistence of Van der Poel and forged his path alone.

Despite Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) forming a four-man chasing group with Pedersen and Van der Poel, Pogačar was not to be caught. The world champion dug deep in the final 10km and extended his advantage to the line. Accepting that their battle against Pogačar was futile, the chasers could only sprint for second place, with Pedersen taking second place ahead of Van der Poel in third.

In winning his second Tour of Flanders title – following his victory in 2023 – Pogačar moves up to eight Monument victories and takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s 24th victory of the season.