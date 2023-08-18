UAE Team Emirates' Adam Yates Takes Podium At Vuelta Burgos In Spain

BURGOS, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) Adam Yates sprinted for victory from a reduced group on stage 3 of the Vuelta Burgos, hitting out for the line early and taking 3rd place behind stage winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora hansgrohe).

The result sees Yates move up the GC also, with the 30 year old now sitting 3rd at 40".

UAE Team Emirates placed two riders in the top-10 with George Bennett 6th on the stage and on GC after the medium mountain stage from Sargentes de la Lora to Villarcayo (183km).

Jay Vine was also active throughout the stage and pivotal in pacing the front group though would suffer a crash at -20km thankfully escaping with just abrasions.

Yates said, “We tried to be aggressive on the main climb and managed to split the race up with three of us in the front. I knew I wasn’t the quickest in the group so I decided to hit out first in the sprint but Roglic was just that bit faster. We have a couple of big days coming up so we’ll aim to be aggressive again and go for a win."

