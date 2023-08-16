Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates' Molano Delivers Sensational Sprint Win In Burgos

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 05:45 PM

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensational sprint win in Burgos

BURGOS, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) It was a winning return to competition for Sebastian Molano and UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a Burgos as they took win number 46 of the season in fast finish in the Spanish city of Burgos.

The undulating day which took the riders from Villalba del Duero to Burgos (161km) ended in a mass sprint after great teamwork from the Emirati cohort brought back late attacks to tee-up Molano to unleash his burst of speed. The train of Ivo Oliveira and Ryan Gibbons placed Molano well to take a comfortable win after several months on the sideline after a truing crash in Belgium earlier in the season.

The win marks the 22nd career triumph for the Colombian and his third of the season.

Molano also moves into the lead of the general classification, the first leaders jersey for Molano since the Tour of Sicily in 2021.

Commenting on his win, Molano said, “I’m quite emotional after this win. I had a few very difficult months after my crash earlier in the year and I have to thank my family, girlfriend and the team for their support on my road back to competition. To do it in this way with a victory after such a good performance from my teammates to set it up is amazing and I’m so happy.”

Related Topics

UAE Road Burgos Lead Belgium National University Family From

Recent Stories

Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopel ..

Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopeless, but UAE’s help brought ..

27 seconds ago
 World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out ..

World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out next steps to reform internat ..

36 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Special Olym ..

49 seconds ago
 DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD ..

DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmo ..

59 seconds ago
 Rupee weakens by Rs 3.43 against US Dollar

Rupee weakens by Rs 3.43 against US Dollar

10 minutes ago
 PCJCCI urges world to reconsider energy policies

PCJCCI urges world to reconsider energy policies

10 minutes ago
Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to joi ..

Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to join its breast cancer awareness ..

46 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

1 hour ago
 27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

2 hours ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East