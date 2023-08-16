UAE Team Emirates' Molano Delivers Sensational Sprint Win In Burgos

BURGOS, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) It was a winning return to competition for Sebastian Molano and UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a Burgos as they took win number 46 of the season in fast finish in the Spanish city of Burgos.

The undulating day which took the riders from Villalba del Duero to Burgos (161km) ended in a mass sprint after great teamwork from the Emirati cohort brought back late attacks to tee-up Molano to unleash his burst of speed. The train of Ivo Oliveira and Ryan Gibbons placed Molano well to take a comfortable win after several months on the sideline after a truing crash in Belgium earlier in the season.

The win marks the 22nd career triumph for the Colombian and his third of the season.

Molano also moves into the lead of the general classification, the first leaders jersey for Molano since the Tour of Sicily in 2021.

Commenting on his win, Molano said, “I’m quite emotional after this win. I had a few very difficult months after my crash earlier in the year and I have to thank my family, girlfriend and the team for their support on my road back to competition. To do it in this way with a victory after such a good performance from my teammates to set it up is amazing and I’m so happy.”

