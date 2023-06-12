UAE Team Emirates' Yates Seals Overall Podium At Dauphine

GRENOBLE, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Adam Yates finished off a successful week in France at the Criterium du Dauphine with 2nd place overall.

The British rider showed a fine pair of climbing legs to take 3rd on the final stage in Grenoble behind stage winner Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took the overall title.

The week was a notable one for the Emirati squad with Mikkel Bjerg claiming his first professional victory in the time-trial on stage 3 and wearing the yellow jersey for the following stage.

Yates will now turn his focus to preparations for the next big goal of the team , the Tour de France.

Yates commented, “We knew Vingegaard was strong but we gave it a try to do something. It’s been a good week; we’ve rode really well as a team and it’s good for building confidence before the Tour. Now we’ll have a bit of rest and try and come back stronger.”

Meanwhile in Switzerland, Juan Ayuso was 10th in the opening time trial of the Tour de Suisse at Einsiedeln (12.7km).

The day was won by Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ) but Ayuso’s strong ride sets him up well for a good GC result in the week ahead.