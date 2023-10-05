Open Menu

UAE Team Of Disaster Victim Identification Contribute To Locating 181 Missing Victims Of Hurricane Daniel In Libya's Derna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 12:15 AM

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing victims of Hurricane Daniel in Libya&#039;s Derna

DERNA, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification (DVI), currently on the Libyan soil as part of their ongoing humanitarian mission, have helped locate 181 people missing as a result of the cyclone disaster that struck the city of Derna. This has been achieved through tireless work on the city's coasts and in the most affected areas.

The UAE team have also assisted Libyan authorities and teams in helping the affected and displaced, providing them with aid and relief. They have helped locate the victims of the natural disaster and retrieve the remains of the deceased from houses, beaches, and collapsed debris.

The team are the first of their kind in the world to arrive in Derna to carry out such specialised tasks. They are composed of experts, specialists, and consultants in forensic medicine, dentistry, and DNA. They have sophisticated equipment and tools specifically designed to deal with mass deaths.

The mission is part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts in support of Libya, and a reflection of the country's humanitarian vision to alleviate the tough humanitarian situation the Libyan people are facing as a result of the aftermath of Cyclone Daniel.

