UAE team to participate in FIFAe World Cup qualifiers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) The UAE eSports Team will participate in the FIFAe World Cup qualifiers organised by FIFA, with the participation of several national federations.

The team will play in Group 1 involving six national federations from the middle East and Africa, which are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, India and South Africa.

The UAE will be represented by Rashid Obaid Al Zaabi (PlayStation) and Hamad Ahmed Al Hammadi (Xbox). Tomorrow, on Friday, the team’s members will play Kuwait, South Africa and India. They will then play Saudi Arabia and Qatar the following day.

The team’s participation in the event is part of the cooperation between the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and the UAE Electronic sports Association, which began in the West Asia Championship last month, when the team was placed second.

The FIFAe World Cup will take place in August 2021 in Denmark.