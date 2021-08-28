UrduPoint.com

UAE Team Wins Gold Medal In The 12th Arab Kickboxing Championship In Iraq

Sat 28th August 2021

UAE team wins gold medal in the 12th Arab Kickboxing Championship in Iraq

DUHOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) Nour Al Din Samir, player of the UAE national kickboxing team, won the gold medal in the 12th Arab Kickboxing Championship for teams and clubs for men and women, whose competitions continue in the city of Dohuk in the Kurdistan region of Iraq with the participation of 11 Arab countries.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Emirates Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, confirmed that the limited qualitative participation of ''our team with only two players has achieved its desired goal'', and ushering in the return of regional and international activity to the game after the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We are looking forward to a new stage in which the game continues its development and growth, especially after it was officially adopted as an Olympic game, which requires doubling work at all local and regional levels,'' he added.

