UAE Team Wins 'Most Inspirational' Award At NASA Challenge

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 09:15 PM

UAE team wins 'Most Inspirational' award at NASA Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024 has announced its ten global winners, with the UAE team "INNOVISIONARIES" securing a major achievement by winning the “Most Inspirational Team” award.

The challenge saw 93,000 participants from 15 teams, with 10,000 innovative projects submitted from 163 countries. The UAE team triumphed after intense competition with global teams. The event was organised in partnership with Dubai University and technical partner SPACE.TAYAR.

The team from Sharjah, the only UAE team to win, developed an educational plan to teach high school students about sustainable development goals, which could be included in scientific lessons on topics such as weather, geology, and soil health.

The victorious teams will be honoured at a ceremony on June 4th at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, USA.

Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, President of Dubai University, stressed the importance of such competitions in encouraging creativity and innovation. He highlighted the UAE’s strong commitment to fostering innovation in line with its national strategy.

Tareq Salah Al-Din, CEO of GIE, noted that the NASA challenge plays a vital role in promoting innovation across all age groups and driving advancements in space technology. This year’s challenge attracted 202 teams from various UAE regions, including Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.

