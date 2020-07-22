UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of May 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The number of telecommunications subscribers in UAE mobile, fixed-line and data services amounted to around 22.111 million in by end of May 2020, according to statistics released today by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority.

The number of mobile phone subscribers reached to 16.

751 million, which equals to 184.4 lines per 100 inhabitants last year, according to TRA's figures, Prepaid-service subscribers numbered 13.138 million in the reference period, while post-paid service mobile subscribers reached 3.614.

Up to 2.996 million people subscribed in internet services until the end of May, while fixed-line subscribers hit 2.364 million, which equals to 26.3 lines per 100 inhabitants.