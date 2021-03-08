UrduPoint.com
UAE Telecom Subscribers Pegged At 21.9 Million By End Of 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The number of telecom subscribers in the UAE, including mobile phones, landlines and Internet, grew to 21.929 million by the end of 2020.

The latest statistics released by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority indicated an increase in the number of mobile phone subscribers to 16.820 million by December end from 16.

707 million in November, at a spread rate of 186.1 lines per 100 people, with mobile subscriptions accounting for 76.2 percent of the total subscription base.

Pre-paid mobile phone subscriptions totalled 13.178 million by end of December, while post-paid mobile phone subscriptions stood at 3.641 million for the same reference month.

Landline subscriptions likewise increased to 2.128 million. However, the total number of internet subscriptions stood at 2.98 million.

