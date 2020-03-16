UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of worship for four weeks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments have decided to temporarily suspend prayers in all places of worship across the nation, effective today at 9 p.m. local time on the 16th of March, for a period of four weeks out of concern for public safety.

The decision, taken in coordination with Federal and local health and religious authorities, including the UAE Fatwa Council and Ministry of Health and Prevention, comes within the framework of the precautionary measures adopted by the UAE to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The decision will be reviewed and re-assessed after four weeks, the two authorities said.

Authorities urged citizens, residents, and visitors to comply with these instructions for their own safety and the security of the nation in light of the current global situation.