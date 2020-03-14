UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Temporarily Suspends Visas As COVID-19 Declared Pandemic

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE temporarily suspends visas as COVID-19 declared pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The UAE has suspended, effective March 17, all visas to all foreigners, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders.

In a statement released today, the Federal Authority for Identity And Citizenship (ICA) said: "The move comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE in response to the World Health Organisation's declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic, a development which reflects the high risks now associated with travel under the current circumstances."

The decision does not apply to those who already have their visas issued prior to the aforementioned date.

The ICA noted that the additional precautionary decision will be valid until a mechanism for medical examination has been established in the countries of departure as part of other global measures taken for the common good of all nations of the world to curb the proliferation of the novel virus.

"The ICA affirms that the decision stems from the UAE’s deep sense of responsibility and diligent efforts in collaboration with other countries of the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic and survive this ongoing crisis," the statement concluded.

