UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Temporarily Suspends Visas On Arrival Amid COVID-19 Developments

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COVID-19 developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The UAE has announced a temporary suspension on issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports, effective 01:00 (UAE local time) on Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Holders of diplomatic passports are exempted from this decision, noted the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the decision will apply to holders of exempted passports until a medical clearance process is activated at the departure country as part of global precautionary measures being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The decision comes within the framework of the UAE's support for efforts by the international community to contain the virus, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

UAE March Citizenship 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE citizens temporarily prohibited from travellin ..

16 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi's assets case; Narcotics court adjour ..

1 minute ago

Educational institutions, online businesses to use ..

1 minute ago

City police Peshawar distributes protective masks ..

1 minute ago

Hungary Seeking to Increase Volume of Russian Gas ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Woman Beats Coronavirus at 103 Years Old - ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.